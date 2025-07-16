Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 125.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $548.41 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.36.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

