Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 86 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.