Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

