Head-To-Head Analysis: Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Risk and Volatility

St. Joe has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

St. Joe pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. St. Joe pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. St. Joe has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 18.99% 10.62% 5.03% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $402.70 million 7.21 $74.19 million $1.33 37.47 Hongkong Land $2.00 billion 6.90 -$1.38 billion N/A N/A

This table compares St. Joe and Hongkong Land”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

St. Joe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

St. Joe beats Hongkong Land on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

