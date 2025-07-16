Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 2,430.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 450,990 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 344,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 276,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Up 5.6%

FMAG opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

