Summit X LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,577 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,029,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

