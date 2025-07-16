Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

