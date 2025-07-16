SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 5.2% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

Shares of NKE opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

