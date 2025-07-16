LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Fast Food Stocks That Won’t Give You Indigestion Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 2025 Outperformers Just Unlocked Buyback Fuel
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Delta Air Lines Stock Rallies on New Guidance—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.