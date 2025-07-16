LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.