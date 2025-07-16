LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2%

DRI opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.21 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

