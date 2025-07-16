LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $362.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.81. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

