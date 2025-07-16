Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 39,396 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

