Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,240 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

