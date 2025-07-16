Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 15.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 6,300,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,825,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of £34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 65,740.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.49.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

