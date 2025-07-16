FWG Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,604 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

