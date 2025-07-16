Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

