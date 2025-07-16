Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,147,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.