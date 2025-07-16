Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,632. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,742. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

