The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

