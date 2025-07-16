Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $352.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.60. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

