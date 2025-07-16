Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

