DDD Partners LLC Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 101,328 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 66,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.