Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,021 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 139.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:APTV opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.