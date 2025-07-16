7,396 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

