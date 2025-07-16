Needham & Company LLC Reiterates $1,950.00 Price Target for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $1,950.00 price target by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,218.64.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $27.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,534.32. The company had a trading volume of 450,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,514. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,477.12 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,823.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,852.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.