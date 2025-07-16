Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Cut to $1,950.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,218.64.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,505.90 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,477.12 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,823.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,852.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $627,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.