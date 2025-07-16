Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Set at $150.00 by Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

NYSE:VRT traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,671. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

