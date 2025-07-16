Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after acquiring an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.