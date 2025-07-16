FWG Holdings LLC Has $580,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $546.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

