Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.83 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $230.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.