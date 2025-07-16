DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6%

DexCom stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

