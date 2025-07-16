MB Generational Wealth LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

