MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after acquiring an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.



