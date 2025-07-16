J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.2%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

