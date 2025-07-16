The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

