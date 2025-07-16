Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.41. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $289.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

