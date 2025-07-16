Stevens Capital Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stevens Capital Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.