Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $129.82. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

