Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Theory Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 903.9% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGIT opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

