Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

