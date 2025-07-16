Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $128.21.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

