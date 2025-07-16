Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

