SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

