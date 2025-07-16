Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 399,384 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 399,384 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $192,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

