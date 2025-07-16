Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WM stock opened at $225.84 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

