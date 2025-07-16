Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,022,000 after buying an additional 190,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.67.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.50 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.38 and its 200-day moving average is $449.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

