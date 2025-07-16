Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

