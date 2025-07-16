VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $71.84.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

