Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $23.90 Million Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $710.37 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.89 and a 200-day moving average of $605.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.