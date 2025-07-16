Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $23.90 Million Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $710.37 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.89 and a 200-day moving average of $605.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
