Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Evergy worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.